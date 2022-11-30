Houston Officials say TCEQ Called For Boil Water Notice

Houston officials say the decision to issue a boil water notice was made at the state level. According to the Texas Tribune, the city did not believe the notice was needed after the power outage at a water treatment plant last weekend, but the decision was made by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said he was okay with the notice since it was made out of an abundance of caution. The boil water notice lasted more than 36 hours before it was lifted Tuesday morning.