Houston Owes Texas $45M After Failing To Build Homes Post-Harvey

The city of Houston must repay at least 45-million federal dollars to the state after failing to use the money to build affordable housing.

The city bought three tracts of land using money from a post-Harvey federal disaster recovery program administered by the state. Mayor Sylvester Turner’s administration promised to build hundreds of homes on the land. City officials told the state last September they couldn’t meet the deadline to start building. As a result, the city must repay the state, which will repay the federal government.