A chemical leak at an industrial plant in Texas sent two people to the hospital yesterday. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a sulfuric acid leak at a facility near the Houston Ship Channel in the Channelview area.

The incident happened after a catwalk fell and damaged a pipe that caused about one million gallons of the corrosive liquid to leak. About 40 people were treated on scene. Officials say the leak was mostly contained and the San Jacinto [[ ha-SIN-toh ]] Port remains open. Harris County Hazmat and the U.S. Coast Guard are involved in clean-up efforts.