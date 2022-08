Houston, Texas, is still recovering from Hurricane Harvey, which put the city underwater on this day five years ago.

Ed Emmett was the top elected official in Harris County at the time and said he thought they were ready because homes had to be built more than a foot above the floodplain.

Harvey dumped more than 60 inches of rain, damaging 204-thousand homes and more than a million vehicles before it left. Emmett says he still can’t believe how much rain they got.