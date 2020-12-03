Houston To Give $1,200 In Relief To Neediest Residents

(AP) – The Houston City Council has approved a relief fund that will provide thousands of residents struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic with a one-time $1,200 payment that can be used for rent, food or other needs.

The program, approved on Wednesday and to be paid for by nearly $30 million in federal funding from the CARES Act, is expected to help up to 23,000 households.

Houston joins other cities in Texas and across the country who have given their residents money – similar to stimulus checks the federal government issued earlier this year – to help them through economic hardships they’ve suffered during the pandemic