The City of Houston will soon utilize wastewater testing to monitor the level of monkeypox outbreak in the community.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the testing will begin in the next few weeks during a recent press conference.

Houston started using the technique in 2020 to test for levels of COVID-19 in the community and give hospitals advanced notice of suspected waves of infection. Harris County has 165 reported cases of monkeypox as of August 4th.