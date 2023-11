Houston is apparently one of the “Most Sinful Cities in America.” Personal finance website WalletHub compared over 180 cities across 40 key indicators of “vices and illicit behavior.”

Factors include violent crimes per capita, share of adults with gambling disorders, drug overdose deaths, and so much more. H-Town ranked 2nd out of 180 cities. Dallas also placed in the top ten, at number seven. The only city that’s more sinful than Houston is Las Vegas.