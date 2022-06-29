Houston Truck Driver Faces Prison For Hauling Truckload Of Illegal Immigrants

A Houston man faces prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to transport an illegal immigrant.

Federal prosecutors say 73-year-old Anthony Boring arrived on April 15th at the Border Patrol checkpoint on I-35 about 29 miles north of Laredo. He was driving a truck that was pulling a locked trailer. Officers opened the trailer and found 145 people inside who were from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Ecuador. They were suffering from the heat and had no drinking water.

Boring faces up to 20-years in federal prison and up to a 250-thousand-dollar fine.