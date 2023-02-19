Houston’s 3rd Gun Buyback Sees Lowest Numbers Yet

Officials say Houston’s third gun buyback event saw its lowest numbers yet. The 743 firearms collected Saturday fell short of the record the city hoped to set. More than two-thousand guns were collected during the first two buyback events held last July and October.

Notable trade-ins included one AK-47, as well as another vehicle with more than two-dozen firearms. Despite some criticism, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he believes buyback events are effective, but noted that the process could be streamlined.