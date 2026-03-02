Iraqi Shiites hold pictures of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed by a U.S. airstrike in Tehran, during a symbolic funeral, in Najaf, Iraq, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)

Houston’s Iranian community is generally celebrating US and Israeli air strikes on Iran over the weekend.

Iranian-Americans gathered on Sunday afternoon near the Galleria, rejoicing at the news of the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. The demonstrators chanted, cheered, and waved the Pahlavi flag, a banner of opposition to Iran’s Islamic regime.

Various demonstrators described fleeing Iran because it was violent and oppressive, and denied people the right to speak up or criticize the government.

