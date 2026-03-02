Houston’s Iranian community is generally celebrating US and Israeli air strikes on Iran over the weekend.
Iranian-Americans gathered on Sunday afternoon near the Galleria, rejoicing at the news of the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. The demonstrators chanted, cheered, and waved the Pahlavi flag, a banner of opposition to Iran’s Islamic regime.
Various demonstrators described fleeing Iran because it was violent and oppressive, and denied people the right to speak up or criticize the government.