How To Fix A Howitzer: US Offers Help Line To Ukraine Troops

(AP) — A rapidly expanding group of U.S. and allied troops and contractors is using phones and tablets to communicate in encrypted chatrooms to provide real-time maintenance advice to Ukrainian troops on the battlefield.

As the U.S. and other allies provide more and increasingly complex and high-tech weapons, the maintenance demands are expanding. There were just a bit more than 50 members of what they call the remote maintenance team just a few months ago. That will surge to 150 in the coming weeks, and the number of encrypted chat lines has more than tripled — from about 11 last fall to 38 now.