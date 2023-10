Data from the Houston Police Department indicate the city is seeing a sustained decrease in violent crime. HPD Chief Troy Finner told city council members on Wednesday that Houston’s murder rate is down more than 17-percent from last year.

An HPD news release also says aggravated assault, robbery, and human trafficking are down by double-digits, though rape is up nearly two-percent. Finner said auto theft is up more than 15-percent, partly because of the theft of guns from vehicles.