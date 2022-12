Senator Ted Cruz’s two daughters are said to be all right after police answered a call at his home on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a report of a “self-inflicted cutting” involving a 14-year-old at the senator’s home in River Oaks. Police determined a crime hadn’t been committed and left the scene.

The teen, whose sex wasn’t disclosed, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Representatives of Cruz’s office say the incident was a family matter.