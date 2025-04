Homeland Security Investigations is reporting the rescue of eight victims of sex trafficking during the 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four weekend.

The department says the rescues resulted from a multi-day operation during the Final Four, from April 5th through the 7th. State troopers and the San Antonio police were involved in the operation, along with other agencies.

No other details have been provided, such as where the victims were rescued or whether there were any arrests.