HSI To Border

Texas Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz is inviting the head of Homeland Security to her border district. She wants to show Secretary Kristi Noem the success being made under President Trump and also what more can be done to stop illegal immigration.

The republican lawmakers says that, under the first Trump Administration, there was border wall construction in her district near McAllen. The border patrol agents told her that it made a huge impact on the flow of illegal immigration. That work was stopped under the Biden Administration.