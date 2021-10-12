Hubert Germain, French Resistance Fighter, Dies At 101

FILE - In this Sept.17, 2020 file photo, Hubert Germain, a French WWII resistant "Compagnon de la Liberation" attends a funeral ceremony for Edgard Tupet-Thome, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris. Hubert Germain, the last of an elite group of decorated French Resistance fighters who helped liberate France from Nazi control in World War II, has died at 101. Germain was wounded fighting in Italy and decorated by resistance leader Gen. Charles de Gaulle, and joined the esteemed ranks of the Order of the Liberation. Germain fought alongside the Allies in Egypt, Libya and what is now Syria, and took part in the "southern D-Day" Allied landings on the shores of Provence in 1944. ( Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)

(AP) — Hubert Germain, the last of an elite group of decorated French Resistance fighters who helped liberate France from Nazi control in World War II, has died at 101.

The French president’s office announced the death in a statement Tuesday. The statement said Germain “embodied a century of freedom.” It didn’t divulge details of his death.

Germain was wounded in Italy and also fought in Egypt, Libya and what is now Syria. He was decorated by resistance leader Gen. Charles de Gaulle. He was the last surviving member of France’s Order of the Liberation. Germain served as a mayor, legislator and government minister after the war.