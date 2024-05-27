HUD Funds Awarded To Upgrade, Maintain Affordable Housing Across The Valley

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A federal financial shot in the arm for affordable housing throughout the Rio Grande Valley. HUD has awarded $8 million in Capital Fund Program funding to 18 area housing authorities.

The money helps pay for modernizing and maintaining public housing in cities across the Valley. More than $1 million each has been allocated to the Harlingen Housing Authority, the Edinburg Housing Authority, and the Cameron County Housing Authority.

The Hidalgo County Housing Authority is getting about $150,000. Almost $200,000 is going to the McAllen Housing Authority, while almost $400,000 was awarded to the Brownsville Housing Authority.