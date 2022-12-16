Huge Berlin Aquarium Bursts, Unleashing Flood Of Devastation

Debris lay in front of a hotel in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. German police say a huge fish tank in the center of Berlin has burst, causing a wave of devastation in and around the Sea Life tourist attraction. (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)

(AP) — German police say a huge aquarium in the center of Berlin burst and caused a wave of devastation in and around the popular tourist attraction.

Berlin’s fire service said two people were slightly injured when 1 million liters of water (264,000 gallons), debris and hundreds of tropical fish poured out of the tank shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday. There was speculation freezing temperatures had caused a crack.

The website of the AquaDom described it as the biggest cylindrical tank in the world at 25 meters tall (82 feet tall). Berlin officials say most of the 1,500 fish it held couldn’t be saved.