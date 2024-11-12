Huge Meth Shipment Seized At Pharr Port Of Entry

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A massive amount of methamphetamine was seized at the Pharr International Bridge this past weekend. CBP officials say officers prevented more than 2,000 pounds of meth from getting to where it was intended to go when they stopped and boarded a commercial truck Sunday.

The inspection turned up more than 1,800 small packages of methamphetamine hidden within a load of serrano peppers. Officials say that amount of meth would have sold on the street for a total of more than $30 million.

Homeland Security agents have now launched a criminal investigation in an attempt to bust the drug trafficking ring responsible for transporting the methamphetamine.