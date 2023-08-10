Huge Valley Economic Summit Next Week To Bring Major Announcement

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Rio Grande Valley Partnership, long known as the Valley’s chamber of commerce, will soon be taking on a much larger role. The Partnership is announcing it will be the economic development marketing arm for the 4-county region.

Partnership President Dan Silva tells 710 KURV the organization will work to transcend city and county boundaries to sell the Valley as a single unified region. Silva says he agrees with the idea of combining the Brownsville-Harlingen area and the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area into a single metropolitan statistical area. He says that would boost the population to about 1.5 million people, and that would make more large companies more willing to invest in the region.

The Partnership will officially announce its new role at the major economic summit it’s hosting next Thursday in Edinburg that will bring the mayors of all Valley cities together in a show of support for an economically unified region.