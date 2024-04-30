Human Error Allowed Gun Onto Campus

Dallas ISD Police say it was human error that allowed a gun to slip through security on a high school campus earlier this month.

Seventeen-year old Ja’Kerian Rhodes-Ewing is accused of shooting another student in the leg at Wilmer Hutchins High School after he and the victim had been in a fight the day before. Students and parents alike have been clamoring to find out how the gun got through security that includes metal detectors at all the doors.

Dallas ISD Police chief Albert Martinez says the suspect arrived at school late that morning, but somehow the weapon was missed by security personnel at the door. The district has since added more staff and has implemented a more robust training program.