Human Remains Found In Wildlife Refuge May Be Those Of Homeless Man

Authorities believe the skeletal remains found in the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge near Port Isabel are those of a homeless man.

A spokesman with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the remains are believed to be those of a transient who’d been camping in the area. The remains were spotted Wednesday by a billboard crew replacing a sign off of Highway 48.

The death was being investigated by federal authorities since the remains were on federal refuge property. No word yet as to the cause of the person’s death.