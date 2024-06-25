Human Remains Found Near Apartment

Corpus Christi police say human remains found in a wastewater lift station could be connected to the case of a missing Texas A&M-Corpus Christi college student.

Police say the body was discovered near a 40-foot deep collection point filled with wastewater not too far from the student’s apartment. Caleb Harris of New Braunfels disappeared around March 4th. Friends and family have been searching for him in a broad social media campaign.

Corpus Christi Fire Department crews drained the site and retrieved the remains. The medical examiner will now try to determine the identity of the body.