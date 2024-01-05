Human Smuggler Pleads Guilty

A Texas woman has pleaded guilty in Federal Court to acting as the ringleader for a human smuggling operation. Thirty-two year old Erminia Piedra admits to conspiring with at least 14 others in an operation responsible for bringing hundreds of migrants into the US.

Officials say the organization would send drivers to pick up the migrants near Laredo, and then take them to other locations hidden in unsafe spaces like water tankers or wooden crates strapped to flatbed trailers.

Piedra, who’s nickname was “Boss Lady,” also pled guilty to money laundering. Sentencing is set for April. Piedra is facing up to 20-years in federal prison.