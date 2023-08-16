LOCALTRENDING

Human Smugglers In Deadly Western Hidalgo County Smuggling Run Heading To Prison

jsalinasBy 611 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Two Mexican nationals will spend several years in a U.S. prison before they’re deported for their roles in an immigrant smuggling run that ended in a deadly crash west of Alton.

Francisco Quintanilla-Alcocer was driving one of two cars carrying a total of 10 undocumented immigrants that were being chased by law enforcement on October 22nd 2021. The high-speed chase ended when the driver turned onto a dirt road, lost control of his Chevrolet Impala, and smashed into a fence. Two migrants were thrown out of the car and died instantly, A third died of their injuries three months later.

Quintanilla-Alcocer was sentenced Tuesday in McAllen federal court to a little more than 7 years in prison. Brandon Cibriano-Gonzalez was handed a 6-year sentence for helping to get the migrants into the two vehicles. The driver of the second car will learn his sentence in November.

 

China Appears To Be Building An Airstrip On A Disputed South China Sea Island

Previous article

Target Q2 Sales Fall On Inflation, Pride Month Shopper Backlash And It Cuts Profit Putlook For 2023

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL