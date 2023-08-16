Human Smugglers In Deadly Western Hidalgo County Smuggling Run Heading To Prison

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Two Mexican nationals will spend several years in a U.S. prison before they’re deported for their roles in an immigrant smuggling run that ended in a deadly crash west of Alton.

Francisco Quintanilla-Alcocer was driving one of two cars carrying a total of 10 undocumented immigrants that were being chased by law enforcement on October 22nd 2021. The high-speed chase ended when the driver turned onto a dirt road, lost control of his Chevrolet Impala, and smashed into a fence. Two migrants were thrown out of the car and died instantly, A third died of their injuries three months later.

Quintanilla-Alcocer was sentenced Tuesday in McAllen federal court to a little more than 7 years in prison. Brandon Cibriano-Gonzalez was handed a 6-year sentence for helping to get the migrants into the two vehicles. The driver of the second car will learn his sentence in November.