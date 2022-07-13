Human Smuggling Attempt Foiled At South Texas Border Checkpoint

The Border Patrol says a human-smuggling attempt was thwarted after a semi was stopped at a checkpoint in south Texas. Agents at the Sarita checkpoint in Kenedy County became suspicious after the semi driver began acting nervous while answering questions on Sunday.

Officers found 70 people hiding in the back of the trailer among the cargo of rotten chili peppers. One of the people inside the trailer said the group was given two hatchets and was told to use them to cut through a roof hatch if there was an emergency.

The stop and arrest happened nearly two weeks after dozens of illegal immigrants were found dead in the back of a semi trailer near San Antonio.