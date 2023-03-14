WORLD

Hundreds Dead As Cyclone Freddy Wrecks Malawi, Mozambique

jsalinasBy 6 views
An injured man helped accrossin Blantyre, Malawi, Monday, March 13, 2023. The unrelenting Cyclone Freddy that is currently battering southern Africa has killed more than 50 people in Malawi and Mozambique since it struck the continent for a second time on Saturday night, (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi)

(AP) — The devastating Tropical Cyclone Freddy which has ripped through southern Africa in a rare second landfall has killed at least 219 people in Malawi and Mozambique since Saturday night, with the death toll expected to continue to rise. Heavy rains that triggered floods and mudslides have killed 199 people in Malawi, authorities said Tuesday.

President Lazarus Chakwera declared a “state of disaster” in the country’s southern region and the now-ravaged commercial capital, Blantyre. Initial reports from Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Management confirmed that 20 people have died in the country and 1,900 homes have been destroyed in the coastal Zambezia province.

