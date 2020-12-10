WORLD

Hundreds Of Hondurans Gather To Walk In Caravan To The U.S.

By 163 views
0

(AP) – Hundreds of Hondurans devastated by recent hurricanes have begun walking towards the United States.

The would-be migrant caravan was formed by roughly 600 men, women and children who gathered Wednesday night in the northern city of San Pedro Sula and began walking along a dark highway toward the border with Guatemala.

It follows a visit to Washington last week by Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández in which he warned that food shortages as a result of crop loss caused by Hurricanes Eta and Iota could spur more migration to the U.S.

One-Day US Deaths Top 3,000, More Than D-Day Or 9/11

Previous article

You may also like

More in WORLD