Hundreds Of Migrants Set Out From Honduras, Dreaming Of US

(AP) — A few hundred Honduran migrants have set out for the Guatemalan border before in hopes of eventually reaching the United States — though all other recent caravans have been broken up far short of that goal.
Young men and women joined families toting small children along a busy six-lane road heading out of San Pedro Sula Tuesday. Calls to form a new migrant caravan had circulated for days, but the turnout was smaller than one that formed January. That caravan, which grew to a few thousand migrants, was eventually dissolved by authorities in Guatemalan using tear gas and riot shields.