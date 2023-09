Hundreds of U.S. troops are being told to stay at the southern border for another month. The Defense Department said Thursday that up to 400 active-duty military personnel will continue their deployment through September 30th.

The soldiers have been at the border since May, when 15-hundred troops were deployed for 90 days to help contain a surge in illegal border crossings. Eleven-hundred troops were sent home on August 8th. The other 400 had their missions extended.