Hundreds Protest Against Houston Independent School District Management

Hundreds of staff, parents and students are protesting the management of the Houston Independent School District.

A group gathered at City Hall Saturday morning, railing against the district’s staffing decisions and demanding the resignation of Superintendent Mike Miles, who was appointed by the state.

Staff and parents are outraged over the district’s decision to fire teachers and administrators it considered to be underperforming. Around three-hundred teachers called out sick Thursday, and hundreds of students walked out Friday as parents joined them in protest.

