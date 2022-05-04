Hundreds Protest SCOTUS Roe v. Wade Report In Austin

Demonstrators gather near the federal courthouse to protest the news that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Demonstrators gather near the federal courthouse to protest the news that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Protestors gathered in downtown Austin yesterday in opposition to the Supreme Court’s reported plan to overturn Roe v. Wade.

According to the Statesman, hundreds of demonstrators organized by multiple groups took part in a march from the State Capitol to Federal Court Plaza to voice their support for abortion rights.

According to a report by Politico Monday, the Court is preparing to uphold Mississippi’s abortion law and end federal protections of the procedure in a ruling expected to be announced this summer. This would activate a “trigger law” passed by the Texas Legislature last year that bans abortion in almost all cases 30 days after the decision is made.