FILE - A man enters the U.S. embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, March 10, 2024. A charter flight carrying dozens of U.S. citizens fleeing spiraling gang violence in Haiti landed Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Miami, U.S. State Department officials said. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph. File)

Nearly a thousand Americans have reached out to the State Department for help in Haiti, where gang violence has plunged the nation into chaos.

A State Department spokesperson says people have been filling out crisis intake forms online, as the U.S. tries to get people out on chartered flights. Not all of the people who filled out a form are trying to leave, but many are and the government continues to evaluate transportation options. More than 30 Americans were evacuated Sunday to Miami.