NATIONAL

Hundreds Stranded All Night On Snowy Highway In Virginia

jsalinasBy 46 views
0
Motorists sit stranded on Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg, Va, on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Hundreds of motorists were stranded all night in snow and freezing temperatures along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 after a crash involving six tractor-trailers in Virginia, where authorities were struggling Tuesday to reach them. (WJLA via AP)

(AP) — Hundreds of motorists are waiting desperately for help after being stranded all night in freezing temperatures along a 50-mile stretch of highway south of the nation’s capital.

Police say that part of Interstate 95 became impassable when tractor-trailers jackknifed in a winter storm. The disabled trucks triggered a chain reaction as other vehicles lost control and blocked lanes in both directions of the main north-south highway along the East Coast.

As hours passed and night fell, motorists posted messages on social media about running out of fuel, food and water. By Tuesday morning, a single lane of traffic was creeping forward between many stalled trucks and cars in one direction.

 

Mother’s Ex-Boyfriend Indicted In Teen’s Death

Previous article

US Flight Cancellations Ease A Bit But Still Running High

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL