Mourners at a vigil for the 10 victims of the Monday massacre at a King Soopers grocery store late Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Fairview High School in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A vigil held Thursday for the victims and survivors of the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado drew hundreds who lit candles and sang Amazing Grace.

The vigil was organized by Moms Demand Action to mourn the ten people killed at a Boulder supermarket this week. Congressman Joe Neguse, who represents Boulder, told the mourners he’ll push for new federal gun laws. The 21-year-old man accused of killing ten people at a King Soopers on Monday made his first court appearance Thursday.