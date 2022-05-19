TEXAS

Hunt Continues For Escaped Inmate

jsalinasBy
It has now been one week since a Texas prison inmate hijacked a transport bus, crashed it and took off running.

Robert Hurst with the prison system says they have not seen anything like this since the so-called Texas Seven, when a group of inmates escaped and murdered a police officer.

Search crews still believe Gonzalo Lopez is hiding somewhere in a rural area between Houston and Dallas, where the bus crashed. He is a member of the Mexican Mafia, which is considered to be one of the most deadly criminal gangs in the world.

