Hunter Biden Could Be Charged With Crimes

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2022, in Washington. Republicans are laying the groundwork to make Hunter Biden and his business dealings a central target of their investigative and oversight efforts. The financial dealings of the president's eldest son will come under new scrutiny if Republicans win control of one or both houses of Congress this fall, as is increasingly expected. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

President Biden’s son Hunter may be facing multiple criminal charges. That’s according to the Washington Post which is reporting agents have gathered enough evidence on things like alleged tax crime violations. Agents investigating a case often push hard for charges, but people familiar with the matter tell the Post the U.S. attorney in Delaware will decide whether charges are brought. That person would be David Weiss, who former President Trump appointed in 2017. The probe into Hunter Biden began in 2018, related to his business dealings and consulting overseas.

