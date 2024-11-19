Hunting Accident Claims Life Of Pharr Woman

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Pharr woman was killed in a hunting accident in Kenedy County this past weekend. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, game wardens were called about a shooting incident that occurred late Friday.

The victim, 23-year-old Hailey Jasso, was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. There are no details as to the circumstances surrounding the shooting nor exactly where it happened. Texas Game Wardens and Texas Rangers are conducting a joint investigation.