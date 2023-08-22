Hurd Misses Cut For Debate, Says He Will Not Support Trump

A former Texas Congressman running for president says he isn’t in the Republican debate Wednesday because he doesn’t support Donald Trump. Bad poll numbers barred Will Hurd from the debate, but he said every candidate on the debate stage has “bent the knee” to the former president.

Candidates needed at least one-percent support in several polls, 40-thousand unique donors, and were required to pledge to support the GOP nominee to make the debate. Hurd said the polls did not include independents and Democrats willing to vote for a Republican.

.