Hurricane Beryl Trajectory Spurs Sandbag Distribution In Texas

Corpus Christi and Brownsville emergency management officials are handing out thousands of sandbags today to residents in advance of a possible impact from Hurricane Beryl in the next few days.

Brownsville city departments have worked to clean and maintain stormwater inlets, clearing debris from ditches and trimming trees near highways to be ready for strong rain and winds from the storm.

The National Hurricane Center continues to track Hurricane Beryl, which is expected to cross the Caribbean, potentially impacting Brownsville by late this weekend. The governor, who is traveling to Asia for an economic trip ,has directed 39 agencies from the state police to the Red Cross to be on alert.

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi is warning residents that “now would be the time to prepare” as its track forecast for the hurricane is trending farther north along the Texas coast.