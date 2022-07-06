Hurricane Bonnie Off Mexico Briefly Season’s 1st Major Storm

(AP) — Hurricane Bonnie has weakened a bit after several hours as the first major storm of the eastern Pacific season while off southern Mexico, though it isn’t seen as a threat to land. Bonnie was beginning to move farther away from Mexico’s Pacific coast late Tuesday, three days after crossing Central America as a tropical storm from the Caribbean and dropping heavy rain, contributing to at least two deaths. Bonnie grew into a Category 3 hurricane in Tuesday afternoon before losing a little power after nightfall, and forecasters expect it to keep heading generally westward farther out into the open sea. But the U.S. National Hurricane Center says Bonnie iss causing rough surf on parts on of Mexico’s southwestern coast.