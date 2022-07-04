Hurricane Bonnie Steams West Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast

A boat arrives in Bluefields Bay after Tropical Storm Bonnie hit the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Inti Ocon)

(AP) — Hurricane Bonnie strengthened moved roughly parallel to Mexico’s Pacific coast, after crossing over Central America from the Caribbean, dropping heavy rain and contributing to two deaths.

Forecasters say they expect the hurricane to stay well out to sea and pose no threat to land as it moves generally westward off the coast of southern Mexico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Bonnie had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph Monday afternoon. It was centered 210 miles south of Acapulco, Mexico, and moving to the west-northwest at 17 mph.