Hurricane Delta Now Category 2, Roars At Mexico’s Yucatan

This Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, satellite image released by NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) shows Tropical Storm Gamma, left, which soaked part of Mexico over the weekend and a strengthening Hurricane Delta, lower right, which is on a course to pass by the Cayman Islands early Tuesday. (NASA via AP)

(AP) — Hurricane Delta is getting bigger fast and speeding up as it takes aim at Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. It’s now a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 110 mph. Forecasters now expect Delta to slam into beach resorts from Tulum to Cozumel with an extremely dangerous storm surge of up to 9 feet and even higher waves. And once it leaves Mexico, Delta is expected to grow into a potentially catastropic Category 4 hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches the U.S. coast, where landfall could happen Friday. It should make for a very wet weekend across much of the southeastern United States.