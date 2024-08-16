Hurricane Ernesto Brings Dangerous Rip Tides To NY And NJ Beaches

Hurricane Ernesto is forecast to bring dangerous swimming conditions to many New York and New Jersey beaches this weekend. New York City’s office of emergency management is cautioning swimmers of life threatening rip currents, urging people to stay out of the water where red flags are waving and a lifeguard is not posted.

Officials say anyone who gets caught in a rip tide should swim parallel to the shore with the current. Meantime, the Jersey shore could experience gusts of wind up to 30 miles per hour.

The combination of Ernesto’s swells, heavy winds, and a nearly full moon could create higher than normal tides, beach erosion, and increased flooding in lowing areas.