Hurricane Eta Threatens To Bring Heavy Rain, Storm Surge

(AP) – New Hurricane Eta is quickly gaining force as it heads for Central America, threatening massive flooding and landslides across a vulnerable region.
Eta had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) early Monday and it was located about 140 miles (225 kilometers) east of the Nicaragua-Honduras border, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was moving west at 10 mph (17 kph).
Forecasters say the storm could strengthen further and become a major hurricane before running ashore by early Tuesday, likely in Nicaragua, where it could bring rains measured in feet rather than inches.