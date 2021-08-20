Hurricane Grace Makes A Mess Of Mexico’s Mayan Riviera

A road sign brought down by the winds of Hurricane Grace straddles one lane of a highway in Tulum, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The Category 1 storm made landfall at 4:45 a.m., just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum, pelting the Caribbean coast with heavy rain and pushing a dangerous storm surge. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

(AP) — Hurricane Grace has struck Mexico’s Caribbean coast just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum, tearing the roofs off some homes, knocking out power to thousands and keeping tourists off white sand beaches as it crossed the Yucatan Peninsula. The push across land weakened the storm, but by evening it was centered back over water — the Gulf of Mexico. And the U.S. National Hurricane Center says it’s regaining strength as it heads for a collision with the Mexican mainland late Friday or early Saturday. Strong winds downed trees, road signs and flimsier structures on the Caribbean coast.