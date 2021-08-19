Hurricane Grace To Churn Up The Waters Off Cameron County

It’s far to our south but Hurricane Grace is close enough to cause dangerous conditions in the waters off coastal Cameron County. The National Weather Service in Brownsville says a high rip current risk will remain in effect through Saturday evening. And it has issued a High Surf Advisory that’ll be in effect from 10 a.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Saturday.

Experts warn it’ll be dangerous, even for experienced surfers and swimmers, to be in the Lower Valley coastal waters.

Officials also expect to see localized beach erosion. Hurricane Grace is expected to make landfall Friday night south of Tampico.