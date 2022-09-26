Hurricane Ian Nears Cuba On Path To Strike Florida As Cat 4

(AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian is nearing Cuba on a track to strike Florida in as a Category 4 as early as Wednesday.

Ian is already getting stronger and is forecast to move quickly over Cuba’s western Pinar del Rio province on Monday. Then it will turn northward and slow down over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, conditions ripe for brewing the strongest hurricanes.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa. Forecasters have issued a hurricane watch for the Tampa Bay area, predicting a storm surge of up to 8 feet and 15 inches of rain in places.