Hurricane Julia Hits Nicaragua With Torrential Rainfall

People walk past a damaged house in the aftermath of Hurricane Julia in San Andres island, Colombia, Sunday, Oct.9, 2022. Hurricane Julia hit Nicaragua’s central Caribbean coast on Sunday after lashing Colombia’s San Andres island, and a weakened storm was expected to emerge over the Pacific. (AP Photo/Daniel Parra)

(AP) — Hurricane Julia hit Nicaragua’s central Caribbean coast and dumped torrential rains across Central America before reemerging over the Pacific as a tropical storm. It was forecast to travel parallel to the coasts of El Salvador and Guatemala on Monday. Julia hit Sunday as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph), though its winds had dipped to tropical storm force of 40 mph (65 kph) by Sunday night as it moved past Nicaragua. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Julia was centered about 95 miles (155 kilometers) southeast of San Salvador, El Salvador.