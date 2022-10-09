Hurricane Julia Hits Nicaragua With Torrential Rainfall

Cars are parked on a flooded street in the aftermath of Hurricane Julia in San Andres island, Colombia, Sunday, Oct.9, 2022. Hurricane Julia hit Nicaragua's central Caribbean coast on Sunday after lashing Colombia's San Andres island, and a weakened storm was expected to emerge over the Pacific. (AP Photo/Daniel Parra)

Cars are parked on a flooded street in the aftermath of Hurricane Julia in San Andres island, Colombia, Sunday, Oct.9, 2022. Hurricane Julia hit Nicaragua's central Caribbean coast on Sunday after lashing Colombia's San Andres island, and a weakened storm was expected to emerge over the Pacific. (AP Photo/Daniel Parra)

(AP) — Hurricane Julia has hit Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast and it’s dumping torrential rains across Central America ahead of an expected reemergence over the Pacific.

Julia hit as a Category 1 hurricane early Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. By early afternoon, its winds had dipped to tropical storm force of 60 mph as it pushed across Nicaragua. Heavy rains and flooding were reported across Honduras, Costa Rica and Panama as well.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says life-threatening flash floods and mudslides are possible across the region and in southern Mexico through Tuesday.